Seeyond Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 233,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,935,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,322,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of MET stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

