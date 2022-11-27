Mirova Takes $178,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirova acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $218.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

