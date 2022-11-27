Seeyond Has $1.53 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Seeyond lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 45.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after buying an additional 79,382 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

