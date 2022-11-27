Seeyond Has $1.53 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Seeyond lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 45.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after buying an additional 79,382 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %
HAS stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.