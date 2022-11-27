Seeyond Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,671.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -71.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

