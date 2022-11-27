Seeyond Acquires 922 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

