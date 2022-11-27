Seeyond Purchases 12,422 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seeyond grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 23.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.66 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

