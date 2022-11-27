First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

CTVA opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

