First Foundation Advisors Sells 192 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $453.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.63. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

