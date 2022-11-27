Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,023 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $96,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.47 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

