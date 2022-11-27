1,869 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WTW opened at $244.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.01. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

