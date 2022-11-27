Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in PPL by 1,059.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in PPL by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.23 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

