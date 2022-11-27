W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

