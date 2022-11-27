Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lessened by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.