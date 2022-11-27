USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

