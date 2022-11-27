USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,641 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

