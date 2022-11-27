USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,913 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,054,000 after buying an additional 780,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,758,000 after buying an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -413.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

