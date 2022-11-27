Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

