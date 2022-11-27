The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $189.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

