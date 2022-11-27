HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $239.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

