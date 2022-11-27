Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
