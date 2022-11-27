Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

