Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

