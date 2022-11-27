U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 876,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 862,314 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

