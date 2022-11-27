Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

