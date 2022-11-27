U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.52 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.72 and a 200-day moving average of $317.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

