U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

