U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.