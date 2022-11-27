SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

