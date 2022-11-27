Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FMAR opened at $31.91 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

