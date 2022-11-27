U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $388.86 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,204,907 shares of company stock worth $105,735,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.