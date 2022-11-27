Commerce Bank Sells 11,418 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $178.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

