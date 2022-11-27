Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 213.0% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $448.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
