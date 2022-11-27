Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 16.4% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the second quarter valued at $5,468,000.

Shares of BATS VFQY opened at $110.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.90.

