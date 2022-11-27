Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

