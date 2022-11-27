Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

