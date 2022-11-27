First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,721 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Roblox were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $117,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,794,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,457 shares of company stock worth $2,187,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

