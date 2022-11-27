First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

