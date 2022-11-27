Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.