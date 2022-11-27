Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 644 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 562,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 367,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 285,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,183,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

