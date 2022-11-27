CI Investments Inc. Sells 6,694 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

