Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,131 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $42.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

