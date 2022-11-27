Ossiam Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $219.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

