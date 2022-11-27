Ossiam Sells 6,528 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ossiam reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $736.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $728.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

