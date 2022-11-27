Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ossiam grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,219 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

