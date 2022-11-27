Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1,101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $327.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $457.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

