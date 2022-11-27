Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 1,125.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY opened at $67.10 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

