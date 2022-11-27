UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,369 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,103,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,329,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,005,000 after buying an additional 1,127,816 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,614,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,251,000 after buying an additional 326,634 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after buying an additional 3,346,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,749,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

