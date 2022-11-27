UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,369 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,103,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,329,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,005,000 after buying an additional 1,127,816 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,614,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,251,000 after buying an additional 326,634 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after buying an additional 3,346,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,749,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:UBS opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.49.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
