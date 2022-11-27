QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

