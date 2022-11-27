Ossiam Has $1.51 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 194.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Union stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

