Ossiam Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ossiam decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.