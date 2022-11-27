Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Incyte by 25.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INCY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte Profile

Shares of INCY opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

