Mirova Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,307 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Expedia Group stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $217.72.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

